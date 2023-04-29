Sonen Capital LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sonen Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 85.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,600. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

