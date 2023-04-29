Sonen Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $11.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $554.90. 2,046,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,101. The company has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

