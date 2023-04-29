SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.51 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 632,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,478. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 127.71%. Analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after buying an additional 470,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 92,871 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

