SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.51 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 632,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,478. SolarWinds has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 127.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $187.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.