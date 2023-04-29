Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 18.5% in April

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 294,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Society Pass from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:SOPA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. 69,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.80. Society Pass has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Society Pass by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Society Pass by 259.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Society Pass by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Society Pass by 47.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

