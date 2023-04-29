Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Snap by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after buying an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Snap by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after buying an additional 2,153,896 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.