Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,444,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 6,875,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54,440.0 days.
Snam Price Performance
Shares of SNMRF remained flat at $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snam has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.
About Snam
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
