SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Down 49.9% in April

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the March 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

SMC Stock Down 1.6 %

SMCAY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 42,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,182. SMC has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.97.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

