SmartFinancial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

SmartFinancial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,949. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $366.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 602,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

