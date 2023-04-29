SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 294.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology stock remained flat at $111.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $112.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

