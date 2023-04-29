SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

SLR Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 102,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.50 million, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 455.56%.

Several research firms have commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,967,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 34,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,152,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 53,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,666 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 100,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 57,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

