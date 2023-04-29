Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sleep Number updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-2.00 EPS.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $496.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $50.61.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,282,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

