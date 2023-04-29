Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sleep Number updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-2.00 EPS.
Sleep Number Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ SNBR opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $496.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $50.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sleep Number
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
