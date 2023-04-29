SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Short Interest Update

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 307,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,329. SKYX Platforms has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $316.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -2,474.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes.

