Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Update

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.