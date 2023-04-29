Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of SKX traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,403. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $656,848.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 over the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

