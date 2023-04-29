Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. 5,622,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,067. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

A number of analysts have commented on SKX shares. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $656,848.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $656,848.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Articles

