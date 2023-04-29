Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 in the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Articles

