SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SimCorp A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SICRF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.13. 1,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.98. SimCorp A/S has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $108.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Danske lowered shares of SimCorp A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

