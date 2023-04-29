SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SigmaTron International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SigmaTron International Price Performance
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.