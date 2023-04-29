SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SigmaTron International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.