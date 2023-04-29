Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.57

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.57 and last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 130453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.88.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.08). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $18.45 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

