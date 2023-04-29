Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Declines By 17.1%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 99,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 719.98 and a quick ratio of 719.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -9.47%.

WMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

