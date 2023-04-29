Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Declines By 24.2%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

THCP stock remained flat at $10.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

