Short Interest in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Decreases By 25.8%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 101,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 26.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 483,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 318,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 73,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,656. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

