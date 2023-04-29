Short Interest in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Decreases By 88.9%

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TETE remained flat at $10.62 during midday trading on Friday. 13,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,575. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth $993,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

