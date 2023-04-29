Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Drops By 16.1%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TBLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,903,139 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 108,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,095,293 shares in the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Price Performance

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

