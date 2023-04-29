Short Interest in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Increases By 13.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $673,430. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $2,085,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 884.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 6.9 %

SMCI traded up $6.85 on Friday, reaching $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Further Reading

