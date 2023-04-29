Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Grows By 85.7%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 726.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLJF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Stella-Jones Price Performance
OTCMKTS:STLJF remained flat at $38.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $40.84.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs and Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles.
Further Reading
