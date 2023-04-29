Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Decreases By 40.2%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SQI Diagnostics Price Performance

SQIDF stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 24,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,808. SQI Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

About SQI Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SQI Diagnostics, Inc engages in developing and selling testing kits, services, and automated testing systems to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinicians, and diagnostic testing companies. It operates through the following segments: Development of Organ Health Diagnostic Tests; COVID-19-Related Diagnostics Tests; Direct-to-Consumer Tests for Celiac and Rheumatoid Arthritis Diseases; and Distribution of Existing COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction and Antigen Tests.

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.