Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Decreases By 40.2%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
SQI Diagnostics Price Performance
SQIDF stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 24,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,808. SQI Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
About SQI Diagnostics
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.