Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Drops By 25.2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,500 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.3 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SMAWF traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

