Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Declines By 19.4%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.4 days.
Safran Price Performance
OTCMKTS SAFRF remained flat at $153.35 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.20. Safran has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $159.05.
About Safran
