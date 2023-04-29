Short Interest in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Drops By 14.5%

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 241,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $29.22. 26,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,756. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

