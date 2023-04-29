Short Interest in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Drops By 17.3%

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 731,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

PowerSchool stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 413,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,603. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88.

In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,284,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,344,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,269,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock worth $89,807,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 866.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after buying an additional 1,066,626 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 115.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after buying an additional 877,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 174.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 848,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,345,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 305,835 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

