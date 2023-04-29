Short Interest in Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Drops By 19.1%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 1,204,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,747.0 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PIAGF remained flat at C$4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.42. Piaggio & C. has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.50.

About Piaggio & C.

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

