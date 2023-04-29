Short Interest in Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Drops By 19.1%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 1,204,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,747.0 days.
Piaggio & C. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PIAGF remained flat at C$4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.42. Piaggio & C. has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.50.
About Piaggio & C.
