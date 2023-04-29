Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Increases By 39.7%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

About Origin Agritech

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,141. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.