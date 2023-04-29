Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declines By 16.0%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 320,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,606 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 783,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,727. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $418.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.94%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

