Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declines By 16.0%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 320,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,606 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance
Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.94%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
