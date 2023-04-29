Short Interest in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Drops By 15.4%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Orchard Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $1.20. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.02% and a negative return on equity of 110.80%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.