Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Decreases By 14.7%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NGMS. Truist Financial cut their target price on NeoGames from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NeoGames from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 16,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.45. 75,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Featured Articles

