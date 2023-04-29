Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Drops By 15.9%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 155,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 1.5 %

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

