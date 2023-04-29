Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Grows By 23.8%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Moovly Media Price Performance

OTCMKTS MVVYF remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Moovly Media has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media, Inc engages in the provision of multimedia solutions. The firm engages in video creation and content blending through Moovly Studio and Moovly bots web application, which allows creation of content based on templates, client data, and mobile application for capturing and presenting content on the go.

