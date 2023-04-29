Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Drops By 20.2%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MIND Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MIND remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,366. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.53.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.
MIND Technology Company Profile
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MIND Technology (MIND)
