Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Increases By 500.0%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Micron Solutions stock remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Micron Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

