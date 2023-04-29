Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Increases By 500.0%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Micron Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Micron Solutions stock remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Micron Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.95.
About Micron Solutions
