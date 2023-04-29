Short Interest in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Grows By 133.3%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

HAIA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 4,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,538. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIA. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,504,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 782,709 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,275,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

