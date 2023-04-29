Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Decreases By 25.0%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Education ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

EDUT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 766. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. Global X Education ETF has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

Institutional Trading of Global X Education ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Global X Education ETF

The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

