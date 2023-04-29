Short Interest in Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF) Drops By 60.6%

Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Feintool International Price Performance

Shares of Feintool International stock remained flat at C$20.52 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.65. Feintool International has a 12-month low of C$20.52 and a 12-month high of C$20.52.

Get Feintool International alerts:

Feintool International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Feintool International Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fineblanked, formed steel components, and punched electro sheet metal products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Germany, the United States, Japan, and China. It operates through two segments, System Parts and Fineblanking Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Feintool International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feintool International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.