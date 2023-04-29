Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Rises By 154.5%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Euronext Price Performance

EUXTF stock remained flat at $78.75 during midday trading on Friday. Euronext has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $88.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Euronext to €85.00 ($94.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

