Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Expands By 39.8%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Enveric Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENVB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,473. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Enveric Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

