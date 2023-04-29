Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Rises By 77.1%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $39,734.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,839,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $98,603. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSP during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 4,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.21. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter.

CSP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

