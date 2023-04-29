Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Increases By 161.3%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 282,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,087. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

