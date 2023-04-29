Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Decreases By 16.7%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. 1,464,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,991. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,071,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 469,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

