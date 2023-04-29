Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Declines By 48.5%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,391,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:BYRG traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. 436,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,600. Buyer Group International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01.

Get Buyer Group International alerts:

About Buyer Group International

(Get Rating)

See Also

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.